Sheriff’s helicopter tracks down burglary suspects

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A home invasion in unincorporated Escondido Saturday night led to the pursuit of two suspects, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a call came in around 8 p.m. reporting a burglary in progress at a home located in the 2900 block of Gait Way in the community of Harmony Grove.

The reporting party told a dispatcher they heard a loud noise downstairs in their home while they were in an upstairs bedroom. It was later determined the noise was a rear glass sliding door being shattered, SDSO said. The residents then heard people walking around inside their home.

Within minutes, a sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter was flying over the home. Authorities say that’s when the burglary suspects got into a nearby getaway car and sped off.

At that point, the sheriff’s helicopter directed deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station to the fleeing car, and deputies quickly conducted a traffic stop. Two men in the suspect car got out and ran away, SDSO explained.

After a long foot pursuit through brush and down a ravine, deputies found and arrested 41-year-old Daniel Herrera. The other man who ran away was not located. Numerous stolen items were recovered, authorities said.

A woman in the car, identified as 21-year-old Millaray Almendra Gonzalez Alegria, was also arrested, SDSO confirmed.

Both Gonzalez and Herrera are facing numerous charges, including residential burglary, conspiracy and obstructing/resisting a police officer. Gonzalez is also facing an additional charge of committing a felony while on bail.

Both suspects were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

