Sheriff’s high school diploma program graduates first inmate

HILLSDALE — In 2020, Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire campaigned on a promise to bring true reform and rehabilitation to inmates at the Hillsdale County Jail by implementing an education program.

In partnership with Michigan Works! Southeast and Hillsdale High School, the first graduate of the program obtained his diploma in December 2023.

Hodshire reported on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that three other inmates at the jail are enrolled in the program currently and work is being done to assist program participants with job placement once they have finished their court-mandated jail sentences.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire

“The other option is that MWSE will sign them up for college courses if they are interested in a trade,” Hodshire said. “This is a campaign promise I made and the issue is dear to my heart. We need to break the chain of criminal activity and allow these individuals the opportunity to be productive members of society instead of a burden.”

Hodshire explained that one issue the sheriff’s office has found since the program's inception is that a lot of the participants only had a third-grade reading and math level and lacked education and learning capabilities.

“They have to commit to us that not only will they finish this course, but they need to have an idea of what they want to do when they graduate,” Hodshire said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

With delays caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program officially launched in February 2022 and the first few participants were released from jail before they could fully obtain their diplomas.

Hodshire said the jail has set up a quiet room inside the jail facility for those in the program to work on homework.

“We have to break the chain,” Hodshire added. “We’re seeing the children of the ones I was guarding (when I was a corrections deputy).”

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Sheriff’s high school diploma program graduates first inmate