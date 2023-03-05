Sheriff: Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching them breaking into safe in Bulter Co.

Two people are in custody after a homeowner caught a suspect allegedly breaking into their garage in Butler County.

Sunday deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 6200 block of Browns Run Road to reports of a homeowner who had a man at gunpoint who allegedly broke into their garage, according to a media release.

Deputies said the homeowner was permitted to carry a concealed weapon.

The homeowner told deputies that he caught a suspect, identified as Raymond Flack, 29, trying to cut into a safe in their detached garage.

>> Officials: ‘No risk to public health’ after Norfolk Southern train derails in Clark Co.

Flack ran away from the homeowner and met up with another suspect, identified as Emily Bush, 29, who was driving a white truck, according to deputies.

Deputies located the truck and stopped it. Both Flack and Bush were taken into custody.

Flack was charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging.

Bush was charged with complicity to all of Flack’s charges.

Both were booked into Middletown City Jail.