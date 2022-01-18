Update: Sheriff homicide detectives believe a gang link in Orange Cove slaying

Fresno County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are taking over the investigation after a teenager was slain and another wounded late Sunday night in Orange Cove.

Lt. Brandon Pursell said late Monday morning that his investigators were on the scene of the shooting since it happened about 10 p.m. A 16-year-old boy died in the incident and his 14-year-old friend was seriously wounded, but is expected to survive.

The incident, which occurred at 11th and C streets, has a “gang nexus,” said Pursell, but he did not elaborate further. He also did not get more specific on the relationship between the two victims, and neither was identified.

Purcell asked anyone with information to call detectives at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.