Sheriff honors 9 as his agency's top 2021 employees

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office recently honored top employees from 2021.

Sheriff Randy Retter presented plaques to nine honorees from the Enforcement and Jail divisions.

Patrolman Gabe Ward was selected Enforcement Officer of the Year. Ward was proactive in using self-initiation in multiple arrests, according to information provided by the sheriff's department. He also worked many hours in the development and maintenance of the department's training facility and has a willingness to assist others.

Detective Sgt. Kyle Weatherly was honored as Enforcement Supervisor of the Year. He oversees the investigation department, ensuring reports, narratives, cases and files are correct.

Melinda Murray was chosen as the Enforcement Civilian Employee of the Year. Murray flawlessly performs financial duties, according to the information, and has been instrumental in ordering supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also is developing relationships with other key members of county government.

Cpl. Dillon Pitcher was selected as UVSU Deputy of the Year. As a reserve officer, Pitcher volunteers to fill shifts, details and social engagements representing the agency. He also has been running the department's social media accounts.

Capt. Doug Coffin was honored as the Command Staff Officer of the Year. Coffin accepted the new position of captain and embraced the role to perform tasks in a timely manner.

Deputy Scott Cushing was selected as Jail Deputy of the Year. Cushing helps motivate staff members and does not back down from danger. He manages all inmate classification and oversees the inmate worker program.

Deputy Jim Bumbalough was chosen as Corrections Officer of the Year. Bumbalough quickly picked up policies and procedures and has continued seeking education while becoming a national certified corrections officer.

Ann Powell was honored as Civilian Employee of the Year. Powell works in the jail kitchen and works well with fellow employees, including inmates.

Sgt. Josh Wolfal was selected Jail Supervisor of the Year. He has shown professionalism, leadership and positive energy since assuming his supervisory role.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Sheriff honors 9 as his agency's top 2021 employees