Sheriff honors, thanks citizens for acts of heroism

CENTREVILLE — It would be fair to call their actions heroic.

Two Centreville-area residents rendering aid at a pickup/motorcycle collision.

Six people putting their own safety aside to assist at a four-vehicle collision on U.S. 12.

A Fabius Township man whose diligence helped deputies catch a serial thief.

For their bravery and unselfish actions, the county residents were honored last week by Sheriff Mark Lillywhite during a ceremony at the Centreville-based sheriff’s department.

Lillywhite first recognized Rod and Tammy Chupp for their role in a May 1 incident at the intersection of M-86 and Nottawa Road in Nottawa Township. Lillywhite said the Cupps happened upon the scene of a pickup/motorcycle collision. As a nurse, Tammy Chupp immediately began coordinating care and treatment for the motorcyclist. Her husband, meanwhile, applied a makeshift tourniquet to the victim’s left leg.

“They assisted in keeping (the victim) calm and making contact with his loved ones to inform them of the situation,” Lillywhite said. “Sgt. Timothy Barnes stated it’s his opinion that the aid provided by the Chupps, along with the dynamic and effective response from Deputy Jeffrey Bingaman that (the victim) was able to survive despite having to have his left leg amputated above the knee.”

Lillywhite noted Bingaman was named the sheriff’s department Deputy of the Month specifically for the professionalism he demonstrated in handling the incident.

Six people received accolades for their role in a June incident on U.S. 12 at Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township. They were: Aaron Nichols, Miriam Nichols, Enoch Nichols, Tony Cooper, Sophia Eells and Katie Yoder.

Lillywhite said a four-car crash occurred in the vicinity of Nichols’ and Cooper’s residences set the stage for various acts of heroism.

“A vehicle was on fire and these individuals acted quickly,” Lillywhite said. “They were able to get water from a nearby residence, they ran back and forth pouring water on the vehicle and by the time deputies arrived, the fire was out and they were able to attend to those at the scene.

“As of today, those involved in the crash are doing well … they’re alive today,” he added. “If it wasn’t for the act of getting the fire put out, this could have been a lot worse.”

Lillywhite said other people played a role in helping at the scene, but their identity was never secured.

David Hubbard was acknowledged by Lillywhite for his role in apprehending a man believed to be behind a series of breaking-and-entering incidents in the Three Rivers area.

Lillywhite explained that around 4:30 p.m. July 8, Deputy Jesse Raymond attempted to stop a vehicle in the 60000 block of Arthur L. Jones Road. The driver stopped outside Hubbard’s residence then fled on foot into a field behind the home.

As it turns out, Hubbard was hosting a family gathering and immediately got involved in what led to the apprehension of the suspect.

“Mr. Hubbard retrieved an ATV from his barn and pursued the suspect into the field,” Lillywhite said. “While David did not take part in any physical apprehension, he made a selfless act to ensure the safety of our deputy and assist in apprehension of the suspect.”

Lillywhite said it is citizens such as Hubbard who hold the community together.

“We’ve had a lot of B&E incidents and home invasions in that area, and Dave took it upon himself to help track the fleeing suspect,” he said. “That (arrest) did stop some of the theft and home invasions in that area for the time being.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sheriff honors, thanks citizens for acts of heroism