Sheriff hopeful looks to shake legal past

Jan. 10—GRAYSON — A Republican candidate for Greenup County Sheriff has a legal past including arrests for assault and DUI, as well as a current court case for allegedly violating a restraining order, according to court records.

Shannon Worthington, who is challenging incumbent Matt Smith in the GOP primary in May, has said political motivations have brought his past arrests and current court case involving an active interpersonal protective order to light.

Worthington appeared in Carter County District Court Wednesday morning on a single charge of violating a protective order, a misdemeanor. Appearing via Zoom along with attorney Robin Webb (who was serving in Frankfort as a state senator), Worthington entered a not guilty plea and had a pretrial set for Jan. 19.

While Worthington won't discuss the particulars of the case, he said he's "pretty confident everything will turn out OK." He also said the criminal summons in the case, which court records show was served on Dec. 6, 2021, came days after he filed to run for sheriff.

The underlying protective order was issued in February 2019, after a girlfriend swore out a petition accusing Worthington of detaining her at his home and pushing her to the ground. The woman was able to get away to her car and petitioned the order the next day, according to court records.

The order is in effect until February 2022, according to court records.

Per the terms of the order, Worthington — who works as a Lieutenant at the Greenup County Detention Center (and is son of the current jailer Mike Worthington, who is also up for re-election) — cannot possess a firearm. However, state law and federal interpretations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Department of Justice show a law enforcement official with a restraining order can possess their weapon in the normal course of duties, but not off-duty.

Worthington said other run-ins he had in the early 2010s were a result of being a "young, dumb kid."

"People will judge you by what you did 10, 15, 20 years ago. If we did that to everybody, no one has a clean closet," Worthington said. "And I was a young, dumb kid at one time. I was. I'm not anymore. I'm raising kids of my own, and it's just kind of something — running for sheriff brought it to light. Obviously I make somebody nervous. I could do this all day — I could sit and talk bad about people all I want, but at the end of the day it's not going to make me a better person to sit there and do what the other person is doing."

In 2010, he was charged with domestic violence in Ironton after being accused of slapping his then-girlfriend. In 2013, he was charged with assault after being accused of punching a man in the face at the End Zone Bar and Grill in Ironton.

Charges were dismissed in both cases — in the 2010 case, the victim didn't show up, and in the 2013 case, the victim requested the charges be dropped.

In 2011, Worthington was convicted of third-offense DUI and served a total of 34 days in the Boyd County Detention Center. When he was initially charged, he had a third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, a class D felony. That was pleaded down to misdemeanor.

At the time of all theses incidents, Worthington was between the ages of 29 and 32, according to court records. When confronted with the fact that 29 isn't the same as a 20 in terms of maturity, Worthington said the following:

"I understand. It goes along with the same thing that I'm saying, it's all brought to light for political reasons. It is what it is. I'm willing to take the punches and keep doing my thing and run the election."

When asked if he was implicating the current sheriff — and his opponent in May — in the accusations of "dirty politics," Worthington said, "I'm not going to bring anybody's name into it, I'm going to take the high road on that. It's just not something I'm going to do."

Since logically Smith is Worthington's political opponent in the primary race, The Daily Independent reached to allow him to comment on whether he had leaked any information about Worthington's legal situation.

Over the phone, Smith denied it, and initially declined to give an official statement. He then asked for about half an hour to think it over.

About 45 minutes after getting off the phone, Smith sent the following text message:

"I get paid to enforce the laws. I was elected to protect, serve and enforce the laws. People who break these laws need to look in the mirror and not blame Matt Smith or any other law enforcement agency."

Worthington said he is running on a platform of reforming the sheriff's office to improve the quality of investigations and deputies on the roads in order to put violent offenders and drug dealers behind bars. He said he is going to work alongside federal agencies, like various police departments are doing in Boyd and Carter counties with the DEA and ATF.

