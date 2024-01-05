Sheriff hopeful that night patrols will resume in the spring

Deputy Derrick Parker works perimeter duty during a manhunt for a suspected murderer in Camden Township in 2018.

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has been without a road patrol night shift for the better part of three years.

A nationwide law enforcement officer shortage, high turnover rates, and other issues compounded staffing issues, which Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire has been working to address since he was elected in November 2020.

Hodshire said Tuesday, Jan. 2, that he is hoping to bring back night patrols “by the spring.”

The sheriff’s office currently has two deputies in the police academy with one more scheduled to attend in the spring.

To better assist the high turnover rate amongst his rank and file, Hodshire has done away with hiring law enforcement candidates from outside of Hillsdale County.

“I am no longer hiring outside of Hillsdale County,” Hodshire said. “The individuals that we select are from this county, grew up in this county, graduated and have ties to this county.”

The department cut night patrol operations in 2021 due to staffing issues with deputies leaving for other jurisdictions and/or retiring leaving voids in the department.

Filling those voids proved difficult with Hillsdale County generally paying lower wages and benefits than surrounding jurisdictions and a requirement for candidates to be MCOLES certified police officers.

Hodshire proposed a new program in 2021 to have the county pay for the police academy — a program that costs thousands — for candidates from within Hillsdale County adding that when he took office there were seven deputies from other counties in Michigan and five of those deputies had left by November 2021 for departments closer to their home of record.

“We were known as a second chance office,” Hodshire said at the time. “Anyone that was in trouble prior to that came here, did their year or whatever they had to do and then applied for a job closer to home.”

Hodshire’s proposal called for the county to pay for current corrections deputies or dispatchers to attend the academy or hire Hillsdale County residents interested in a law enforcement career on a part-time basis to put them through the academy being hired full-time upon successful completion of the academy.

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post — through its Jonesville Detachment — increased patrol coverage at night after 7 p.m. when deputies are otherwise unavailable.

Former Sheriff Tim Parker previously cut night patrols short term due to similar staffing issues at the department during his tenure from 2016-2020.

