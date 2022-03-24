Sheriff hopes new details will lead to answers in murder of Little Falls hunter Terry Brisk

LITTLE FALLS — The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a vehicle in its investigation into the 2016 murder of a Little Falls hunter.

The new detail revealed Thursday is the latest effort to solve the 5-year-old case.

Terrence "Terry" Brisk, 41, was deer hunting Nov. 7, 2016, during the opening days of the Minnesota firearms deer season when someone shot him with his own gun.

The sheriff’s office is now seeking information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed. Investigators consider it to be a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

The murder happened on wooded property in Belle Prairie Township, northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, northeast of Little Falls.

A memorial for Terry Brisk is installed near where he was killed Nov. 7, 2016, near Little Falls.

“We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a Thursday news release about the case. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you.”

A $30,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or send a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward if information leads to an arrest.

