Sheriff identifies 2 killed in plane crash on Florida highway

The identities of the two people who were killed in a plane that traveled from Ohio and crashed on a Florida interstate Friday have been revealed.

On Saturday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office tentatively identified the two people who died and the survivors of the crash.

Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida were killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Murphy was the pilot and Hofmann was the second in command.

A 27-year-old crew member from Jupiter, Florida, and two passengers from Columbus, Ohio survived the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three survivors were transported to an area hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

On Feb. 9, a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet carrying five people crashed on I-75 near Naples, Florida around 3:15 p.m., the FAA confirmed.

Tracking the jet’s tail number, N823KD, the flight appeared to have been headed to the Naples Airport from Ohio State, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A spokesperson from Ohio State said the plane is not affiliated with the university.

According to CBS affiliate WINK, Florida Highway Patrol said the jet collided with a vehicle while making an emergency landing.

Air Traffic Control chatter indicates the jet’s two engines failed before the crash, WINK reported.

The jet was then scheduled to fly into Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

We will continue to update this story.