Sheriff identifies Lodi woman as third suspect in taco truck robberies

Sep. 7—A Lodi woman has been identified as the third suspect in a series of taco truck robberies that occurred in the area on Labor Day.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced that 34-yea-old Rita Trevino had been arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and other charges, along with 20-year-old Julian Holguin of Stockton and a 17-year-old boy.

At about 12:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the report of a taco truck that had been robbed at gunpoint in the Thornton area.

As deputies arrived on scene, they received another report of an armed robbery in the Flag City area, reports state.

The victims were able to provide suspect and vehicle descriptions to deputies, and the information was immediately shared with all other local law enforcement agencies in tbhe area, reports state.

Minutes later, California Highway Patrol officers located the suspects' vehicle on Highway 12 near Ray Road.

Three people inside the vehicle were detained and were positively identified by the victims, reports state.

According to the San Joaquin County Jail inmate log, Trevino is also being charged with assault with a firearm on a person and child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death.

She is being held on $2 million bail and appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court for arraignment on Wednesday.

Holguin is being held without bail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a controlled narcotic, conspiracy, threaten to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism that destroys property, willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and various gang and weapons charges. He also appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment.

The Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old was wearing an ankle monitor, and that the teen's probation officer was able to confirm he was at both robbery locations, as well as at a third location in Lodi.

At about 11:40 a.m. Monday morning, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Tacos Aztecas food truck, which had been parked behind the Shell gas station at 2420 West Turner Road.

Officers determined one of the suspects climbed through the truck's window and shot at two cameras inside, and then stole money from the register and one of the employees before fleeing through a nearby apartment complex, police said.

The Thornton robbery occurred while officers were still on scene at Turner Road, police said. According to court records, Trevino was arrested in 2012 on suspicion of petty theft, and Holguin has not appeared before a judge as an adult.

Case specifics about the third suspect were not disclosed because he is a minor.