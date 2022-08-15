Sheriff identifies man killed in Lincoln Heights shooting

The man killed in a Lincoln Heights shooting Saturday has been identified by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Antione Howard, 40, was found shot near the corner of Douglas and Lincoln streets just before 1 a.m., officials said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the killing. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 513-586-5533 or submit a tip at hcso.org.

