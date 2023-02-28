Sheriff IDs those killed in Clermont County potential murder-suicide

Officials said the Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in Ohio Township on Monday, February 27, 2023, as a possible homicide-suicide. The sheriff's office said the incident occurred Monday morning at home on the 1100 block of Riebel Ridge.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office has identified those killed and wounded Monday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Riebel Ridge Drive.

Steven Cain, 50, Theresa Cain, 46, Ethan Cain, 13, and William Felton, 74, were found dead in the home from gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Samantha Cain, 20, was shot but survived, the sheriff's office said. She remains in critical but stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The sheriff's office called the situation a "potential murder-suicide" but have not said who they believe is responsible for the killings.

Uniformed deputies responded around 9:40 a.m. Monday to try to serve civil papers, officials said. They didn't specify the type of civil papers. As the deputies approached the home, multiple gunshots were heard from inside.

Officials said they weren't able to contact the occupants. The victims were found after a special response team entered the home.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, and the sheriff’s office said it is not searching for any suspects.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping to process the scene.

The New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Tracey Miller confirmed that Ethan is a middle school student there and Samantha Cain is a recent graduate.

"Ethan was loved by students and staff alike and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community," Miller said.

The local metal band, Critical Khaos, issued a statement about Steven Cain late Monday.

"Unfortunately our singer is no longer with us," the statement said. "We ask for remembrance of a good man, good soul, excellent front man and most of all our band brother. It's family we have lost today."

Court records indicate the home on Riebel Ridge Drive was owned by Steven Cain, but sold to a mortgage company in December 2022. Court records also show there was a foreclosure on the property. It is unclear if the results of the case were still ongoing.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or 800-273-8255 any time day or night, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

