Sheriff: Infant returned to grandparents days after she was taken from Kenwood Mall

The 10-month-old girl who was taken from the Kenwood Towne Centre on Tuesday has been located, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Valerie Williams was returned to her grandparents just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday following a medical evaluation by the Colerain Township Fire Department, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Monica George, 25, was seen leaving the mall with the child at 6 p.m. Tuesday and getting into a white F150 with a Michigan license plate, officials said.

George is Valerie's mother but she does not have custodial rights over the girl, the sheriff's office said. She was believed to be traveling with Valerie's father, 24-year-old Gino Williams.

Valerie's grandparents gave George permission to take the child to the mall, according to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

The grandparents waited in the parking lot while the mother and daughter shopped, the document states. They sent George text messages asking for updates but after several messages, George's phone was turned off.

A short time later, the affidavit states, George sent her parents a text indicating that Valerie, Williams and herself had left the mall. Investigators discovered George and Williams had taken Valerie to Oak Brook, Illinois and stayed at a hotel there on Wednesday.

Officials said an interference with custody warrant was issued for George, though the sheriff's office hasn't said whether she's been arrested. Jail records do not list her as an inmate in the Hamilton County Justice Center and court records do not indicate whether she's been arrested.

