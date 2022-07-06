Sheriff: Inmate assaults Anderson County Jail staff

Jul. 5—An inmate in the Anderson County Jail is facing third degree felony charges after assaulting two members of the jail staff, including a woman, and threatened to kill their children and burn down their homes.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Davon Reginald Calhoun, 28, of Palestine, who was originally in custody on an assault/family violence charge, is now also being charged with third degree felony assault on a public servant, third degree felony harassment of a public servant, third degree felony obstruction or retaliation and third degree felony terroristic threat of a public servant after kicking, biting and threatening members of the Anderson County Jail staff.

Flores said at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, July 3 members of the jail staff and medical personnel were attending to another inmate's medical request when Calhoun confronted them.

Flores said that Calhoun threatened and interfered with jail staff and medical personnel as they attempted to care for the other inmate.

Flores said when the jail staff attempted to move Calhoun, he "resisted aggressively" kicking a woman in the face, striking a man in the face and biting him twice on the arm.

Flores said after he was restrained, Calhoun threatened to kill the jail staff's children and burn down their homes.

Bond has not been set yet on the additional charges.