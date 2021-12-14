Sheriff: Inmate dies in Tippecanoe County Jail

Eight Tippecanoe County Jail inmates have died in custody since 2009. Three of those deaths happened in incidents on Jan. 12, 2019.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Tippecanoe County Jail inmate Calvin E. Miller, 25, died early Tuesday in the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Miller, the release stated, was alone in his cell when he was discovered unresponsive at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. When medics arrived, Miller was pronounced dead.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said preliminary results from Tuesday's autopsy indicated Miller's death was suicide by hanging.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident, and mental health service were provided to the jail staff, the statement detailed.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Sheriff: Inmate dies while in Tippecanoe County Jail