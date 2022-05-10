Sheriff: Inmate, jailer were prepared for shootout
An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama murder suspect and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. (May 10)
An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama murder suspect and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. (May 10)
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Sheriff Rick Singleton speaks out about the end to the manhunt for murder suspect Casey White and former jail official Vicky White.
Escaped Alabama murder suspect Casey White and jail guard Vicky White were apprehended in Indiana Monday.
No Real Housewives franchise does interview fashion quite like Beverly Hills. The ladies of the 90210 have given us some of the most memorable tea-spilling ensembles, from a fuchsia Alexander McQueen jacket with exaggerated floral shoulders to an icy blue hairstyle and matching glittering garment and everything in between. And with the hotly anticipated Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicking off so soon (tune in Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c and stream next day on Peacock), you b
One of the victims described the 2019 attack on social media to warn others about how to deal with road rage.
La Niña defies all odds by refusing to dissipate as expected, which may have major implications for Canada during the above-average hurricane season that is predicted.
White turned the gun on herself after authorities in southern Indiana located White and Casey White, the Alabama inmate of no relation with whom she escaped on April 29. She died just after 7 p.m. Monday.
The measure would also upgrade the discharge status of troops already kicked out of the service for refusing to get vaccinated.
CEO Ernie Garcia III said in an email to employees that the company had overshot its growth strategy and would cut around 2,500 workers, centered around the company’s operations.
Tempe-based used car retailer Carvana is laying off 12% of its workforce, or 2,500 employees, according to an email obtained by FOX 10.
The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said that “demonstrable operational failings” in Ukraine led to Russian President Vladimir Putin being unable to point to any military successes during a Victory Day celebration this week. In its latest intelligence update, the defense ministry said that Russia underestimated Ukrainian resistance and their plan was “highly…
The Rams and Broncos will square off on Christmas Day this year, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. PT
Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, made her first public appearance since the start of Russia’s invasion of her country during a weekend visit with first lady Jill Biden. Fascination has surrounded Ukraine’s first family since Zelensky adamantly remained in Kyiv as his country was attacked, declaring himself and his family as…
Joe Alwyn was asked how Taylor Swift feels about his sex scenes in Conversations with Friends and—shockingly—he answered.
Jasmine Rice allegedly told Memphis Police she bought the AR-15 off the street for $200.
By every indication, the NFL has zeroed in on the Bills or Broncos playing at the Rams in the traditional Thursday night game that opens the season.
Project Dynamo, an evacuation nonprofit based in Florida, announced Tuesday it rescued an American citizen who was held hostage by Russian forces in Ukraine. The nonprofit said their team was able to rescue Kirillo Alexandrov, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen, and his family from around Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine. Alexandrov and his family were taken hostage by…
Surry County sheriff's office investigating homicide in Pilot Mountain
Alabama police released new video showing Vicky White days before investigators said she helped Casey White escape Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama.
Suspect Edna Hallett, 83, handed a teller a note demanding cash and claiming she had hand grenades and a pistol, according to court documents.
Denny Hamlin saw another strong run foiled, but crew chief Chris Gabehart noted that once the No. 11 NASCAR Cup team avoids problems, watch out.