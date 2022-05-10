Sheriff: Inmate, jailer were prepared for shootout

Bravo

No Real Housewives franchise does interview fashion quite like Beverly Hills. The ladies of the 90210 have given us some of the most memorable tea-spilling ensembles, from a fuchsia Alexander McQueen jacket with exaggerated floral shoulders to an icy blue hairstyle and matching glittering garment and everything in between. And with the hotly anticipated Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicking off so soon (tune in Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c and stream next day on Peacock), you b