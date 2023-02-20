Sheriff: Intruder who stabbed homeowner with pocketknife found with fanny pack full of drugs

Flagler County deputies said they arrested a man who was wanted after stabbing someone during a home invasion.

Deputies said the violent break-in happened at a home off County Road 13 on Jan. 10.

Officials said two men entered the home and an altercation ensued.

Deputies said the victim was stabbed by Richard Westervelt with a pocketknife during the fight.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Westervelt in Ormond Beach last week.

Westervelt is facing charges including burglary while armed, burglary with assault or battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, records show.

In addition to the new charges, Westervelt was also classified as a Prison Releasee Reoffender, which carries a penalty enhancement, deputies said.

Officials said Westervelt was carrying a fanny pack with a large amount of narcotics on his person when he fled from Volusia County deputies.

Westervelt was transported to the Volusia County Jail on his Flagler County warrant as well as the following charges in Volusia County.

“Outstanding work by our deputies and the Real Time Crime Center resulting in the arrest of a Prison Releasee Reoffender,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Another dirtbag thought he could hide in a nearby county and avoid arrest but he learned the hard way about the long-arm reach of the law. A big thank you to the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in taking him into custody and getting his poison off the streets too.”

