Sheriff investigating homicide in El Cajon; suspect arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities announced on Thursday.

Deputies were alerted to the incident in the 1200 block of Harbison Canyon Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3., according to SDSO Lt. Anthony O’Boyle. When law enforcement arrived on scene, a deceased man was discovered with apparent trauma to the upper body.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Samuel Holthaus. His family has been notified of his death, O’Boyle said.

A suspicious death investigation was launched by SDSO. During the investigation, the manner of death was determined to be homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to authorities.

A suspect was identified as 41-year-old Kenneth McNally. He was arrested by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force, according to O’Boyle.

Details about the homicide and motivation remain under investigation. No additional information was disclosed about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

