Sheriff investigating after man found shot outside Pageland

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot east of Pageland on Saturday.

Deputies said they responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Adam D Meyers Road off Highway 9.

A man was found with a gunshot to the chest. He was flown to an area hospital and his condition was unknown, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

