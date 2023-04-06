Sheriff investigating woman's death in Palm Desert as a homicide

The death of a woman in Palm Desert Wednesday morning is being investigated as a homicide, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department says.

The woman's body was found at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in a home in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue. That block is located in southeastern Palm Desert adjacent to the Palm Desert Country Club.

The department said in a press release that the woman had "traumatic injuries," but did not provide specifics. It did not say who lived at the home or if the woman did.

Deputies found the woman after going to the home to perform a welfare check on her after she did not arrive at work earlier in the morning.

As of Thursday morning, the woman had not been publicly identified by the coroner, which said it was working to notify her next of kin of her death. The release did not mention if any suspects have been identified.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

