RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the Jan. 12 shooting death of a man near Hagerstown.

Thomas D. Pierce, 39, died at the scene along Treaty Line Road south of Hagerstown.

Sheriff Randy Retter said in an email that his "agency continues to examine evidence and interview those associated with the incident."

He said Pierce's family and others involved continue to cooperate. Other agencies also continue to assist.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 3 p.m. Jan. 12 to the shooting scene and found Pierce with a gunshot wound. The two parties involved were acquainted.

The second person has not been identified while the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Sheriff: Investigation into deadly shooting continues