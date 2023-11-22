Sheriff’s investigators arrest attempted murder suspect Max Juan Anaya, 41, of Victorville in connection with the shooting of a victim in the parking lot of Carl’s Jr. in Hesperia.

A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Hesperia Carl’s Jr. has been arrested, according to authorities.

Detectives identified the attempted murder suspect as 41-year-old Max Juan Anaya, of Victorville.

Around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Bear Valley and Mariposa roads.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim was shot while parked at Carl’s Jr. on Bear Valley Road. The victim suffered major injuries and taken to the hospital, police reported.

It's unclear what evidence was found linking Anaya to the shooting.

The arrest

On Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators located Anaya near the intersection of Carter Road and Maverick Place in Victorville.

Anaya was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $500,000, sheriff’s officials reported.

Sheriff's officials not reveal the identity of the victim or their condition.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Hesperia sheriff’s station at (760) 947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s investigators arrest attempted murder suspect in Victorville