Sheriff issues citation to allegedly drunk fan after Arrowhead Stadium altercation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a general ordinance summons to an allegedly intoxicated Chiefs fan after an altercation Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Video of the incident showed an altercation in the stands involving two Kansas City Chiefs’ fans, one of whom is known as “X-Factor.” The fan appeared to be knocked down during the altercation, which involved another superfan, Tim Oerman, who goes by “Red Xtreme.”

The video, which has since been taken down from Twitter, had been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.

Sheriff Darryl Forté said a deputy issued a summons stemming from the incident — during the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills — to one of the fans for trespassing.

The victim declined to press charges, Forté wrote on Twitter. He told The Star the victim was the man who “punched and knocked down the suspect.”

The Star asked for a copy of the summons, but the sheriff’s office said the records are not “releasable” until the case is closed. It cited Missouri law.

The incident was the second fight in the last two games at Arrowhead. Four people were arrested after a fight Sept. 26 during the Chiefs-Chargers game.