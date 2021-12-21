Sheriff: Jail deaths due to natural causes

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the deaths of two inmates incarcerated in the county jail were from natural causes.

The deaths, within two days of each other in September, were investigated by the Texas Rangers.

The death of Cedric Leon Hardesty, 57, was ruled "natural causes due to medical issues based on autopsy results," according to a media release from the Sheriff's Office.

Hardesty was discovered having a medical emergency at the jail shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 13.

"He was not responsive, and no pulse could be found when detention officers and medical staff went into his cell," according to a custodial death report from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

He was rushed by ambulance to United Regional Health Care System where he died a short time later.

About 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Leo Lawrence, 75, also had a medical emergency at the jail.

The Attorney General's report indicated an officer had noticed Lawrence breathing heavily just after 12:30 p.m. and was unresponsive when officers went into his cell at 12:47 p.m.

"Advanced Life Saving measures were performed by staff immediately," the Sheriff's Office said.

Lawrence was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

His death was also ruled "natural causes due to medical issues based on autopsy results," according to the Sheriff's Office media release.

The in-custody death reports had not been amended by early Tuesday afternoon on the Attorney General's website to reflect the causes of their deaths.

Lawrence was booked into jail July 7 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Hardesty was on parole for murder but had been booked into the jail April 17 on charges of parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Texas DPS.

