Sheriff: Jefferson man with dementia reported missing, may be in Tacoma area

Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a Marion County man who did not return home earlier this week.

George Black, 80, was expected to return to his Jefferson home Tuesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's office.

George Black, 80, was reported missing in Marion County.

Black, who family says has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots. He was last seen driving his white 2009 Toyota Sienna van with Oregon license plate 060JUR.

Officials say he may be in the Tacoma, Washington area but ask anyone with information about Black's location to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032 or their local law enforcement agency.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Sheriff: Jefferson man with dementia missing, may be in Tacoma area