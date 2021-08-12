Sheriff Jim Johnson imposes quarantines amid possible COVID-19 infections at Lee County Jail

Aug. 12—TUPELO — Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has moved to contain a possible outbreak at the local jail amid the escalating spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Johnson told the Daily Journal that three of the jail's employees are quarantined at home after testing positive for the virus. Six male prisoners at the jail have also been quarantined into a single holding cell after breaking out with a fever.

The imprisoned men have been tested for the virus, and have not thus far tested positive, according to the sheriff.

However, the prisoners will remain in quarantine until the fever goes away, Johnson said. They are in a holding cell with a capacity of around 20 people, according to the sheriff.

"With 257 people crammed into the facility and only having those numbers, I'm pleased," Johnson said. "You could have a terrible situation."

Sheriff using somestrategies to halt spread

The Lee County Adult Jail employs a number of screening and mitigation procedures, according to the sheriff. Alleged offenders have their temperatures taken before they are booked into custody, and prisoners are monitored for symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Prisoners are only tested for the virus if they show symptoms like fever or a cough. The sheriff said there is no widespread surveillance testing of the prison population.

Medical officials at the jail are also offering the vaccine free of charge to both employees and inmates. Out of the 257 inmates, Johnson said that 50 of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine within the last two weeks.

He said he did not have information about how many jail employees are vaccinated.

All employees that work near the inmates are required to wear masks, according to the sheriff. This requirement had previously been imposed, and then relaxed, but has now been reinstated again.

Jail remains crowded amid fourth wave of pandemic

Within the last month, Mississippi has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with the highly transmissible delta variant fueling record high case numbers.

During the same period, the Lee County Jail has been routinely overcrowded. As of Wednesday morning, there were 257 inmates listed in custody, which is near a 30-day low, but still above the capacity of the facility, which was built for about 200 prisoners.

Within the last 30 days, once-a-day snapshot counts of the Lee County Jail's online inmate roster have never shown fewer than 255 inmates in custody. In that same period, as many as 293 inmates have been imprisoned at the jail.

From July 12 to Aug. 10, the average number of prisoners was 273 a day, as calculated from once-a-day snapshots.

In early days of pandemic, prison populations declined

During the initial onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Mississippi, Johnson dramatically reduced the numbers of prisoners in custody, as did other sheriffs across the state according to online jail roster information.

Those same sheriffs have not taken similar actions during this past winter surge, or during the current surge of the delta variant, both of which have proven more severe in their impact within the Magnolia State than the first wave of the pandemic.

Mississippi announced its first known case of coronavirus on the evening of March 11. On that day, there were 224 prisoners in custody at the Lee County Adult Jail in Northeast Mississippi, according to historical one-day snapshots of the jail population reviewed by the Daily Journal. That number would climb for several more days, hitting 252 on March 15.

And then the numbers begin to drop. From March 16, the jail's population showed steady decline for a time, reaching 176 on April 11, a one-year low in the jail's population numbers.

The number of incarcerations at the Lee County Adult jail slowly climbed back up a bit, still hovering under or just at 200 until May, after which the total number of incarcerated prisoners was consistently above 200, though not reaching the March 15 total of 253 until a dramatic one-day spike in July.

Billing data obtained by the Daily Journal through a public records database traces a similar path. Tupelo is the largest municipality in Lee County and has historically been a key driver of the jail's total population levels.

In January 2020, billing records show Tupelo booked a total of 208 inmates that month into the Lee County Jail, which would become the record high that year for Tupelo. In February, the city booked 158 prisoners, and in March, 141.

By April, Tupelo police booked only 85 prisoners into the Lee County Jail. After April, the number started climbing again.

Toward year's end, as the winter surge was already climbing, Tupelo police booked 169 prisoners in October 2020, 165 in November 2020 and 160 in December 2020.

Mississippi rules require pre-trial release where possible

Despite the ongoing surge, Johnson maintains that each of the inmates currently at the county facility poses a danger to the community and should not be released.

The sheriff said that the people he released in the spring of 2020 were people that he felt comfortable releasing into the community.

Even though he would like to release more inmates, Johnson said he either doesn't feel safe letting some of the inmates out or does not believe they would show up for their court date.

"I'm doing my dead level best to get them out," the sheriff said.

Except for some prisoners awaiting transfer to state custody, alleged offenders held at county jails have been charged but not convicted of anything.

Mississippi's rules of criminal procedure require that, once arrested, "A defendant should be released pending trial whenever possible."

