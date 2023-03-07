The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Monday evening that left a juvenile injured.

The sheriff’s media release offers extremely limited information.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Township for a report of shots fired, the sheriff spokesperson Kyla Woods said.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Woods said this is an active investigation and more information would be released on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Juvenile injured in Anderson Township incident