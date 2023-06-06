Sheriff: Juveniles broke window, stole rainbow flag from Frenchtown home

An investigation into someone throwing a rock through a window and then stealing a rainbow-colored flag from inside a house led law enforcement officials to two juveniles.

The home invasion happened May 19 in Frenchtown Township, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported. Deputy Douglas Moore was dispatched to a residence in the 8500 block of Maurice Court. The 32-year-old homeowner was at home when she heard glass breaking. When the homeowner investigated the source, she discovered someone threw a rock through the front bedroom window. One of the offenders stole a rainbow-colored flag hanging inside the window.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, a news release said. The video showed three individuals approach the residence and appear to pick up a landscaping rock before throwing it through the window. One of the offenders reached into the window and stole the flag. The suspects then fled on foot.

Airport Community Schools school resource officers Mike Depew and Julianne Venier assisted with the investigation. On June 5, the offenders were identified and Depew was able to recover the stolen flag, which had been thrown into a field nearby. The identities of the offenders are being withheld because of their ages: two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy.

The report has been forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Moore at 734-240-7738.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County sheriff: Juveniles broke window, stole rainbow flag