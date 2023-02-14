Sheriff K9 aids in arrest after Whatcom man with outstanding warrants flees traffic stop

A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9 aided in the arrest of a man on Friday, Feb. 10, after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Maple Falls due to outstanding warrants, according to Chief Deputy Rodger Funk.

David Magana, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants for alleged assault, eluding police, vehicle prowling and violation of a no-contact order related to domestic violence, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Magana was stopped by deputies just after midnight. He told them he was aware he had outstanding warrants before driving away at a high rate of speed, Funk told The Herald.

Other sheriff’s deputies in the area prepared to use spike strips to stop Magana but he abandoned the vehicle prior to reaching them and fled on foot, according to Funk.

A Sheriff’s Office K9 named Apex then assisted a deputy in tracking Magana and located him beneath a nearby home, where he was taken into custody.

Magana’s outstanding warrants were from three alleged crimes in 2022, according to Murphy.

Bellingham police sent a citation to Magana for fourth-degree domestic violence after he allegedly hit an ex-girlfriend on June 15, 2022. Murphy told The Herald.

Two days later, Magana allegedly refused to pull over for law enforcement to conduct a traffic stop. He was found later hiding inside a different vehicle that did not belong to him. Bellingham police arrested him and booked him into Whatcom County Jail for eluding police and vehicle prowling.

Bellingham police also arrested Magana on Aug. 8, 2022, for allegedly violating a no-contact order related to his domestic violence charge.

Magana was in custody at the Whatcom County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to state jail records.