Sheriff’s K9 unit involved in suspected DUI crash

A collision involving a Ventura County Sheriff’s K9 unit and another vehicle sent two people to the hospital Saturday evening.

The crash happened on the Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road at about 8:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The location is roughly midway between Malibu and Oxnard.

According to the CHP, the speeding driver of a white Mercedes was seen traveling into oncoming traffic shortly before the collision.

A Ventura County Sheriff K9 unit is seen on rocks next to the ocean following a collision on Dec. 16, 2023. (RMG Media)

Firefighters work to free the driver of a suspected DUI crash in Ventura County, California on Dec. 16, 2023. (RMG Media)

The crash scene involving a white sedan and a sheriff’s K9 unit in Ventura County, California on Dec. 16, 2023. (RMG Media)

Video from the scene shows fire crews working to extricate the driver of the badly damaged Mercedes, which was facing southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 1.

The impact of the collision sent the Ventura County Sheriff’s SUV, which was carrying a K9 officer, over the side of the road and onto rocks next to the ocean.

The driver of the Mercedes and a sheriff’s deputy were transported to a hospital. The deputy was treated for minor injuries, a CHP officer said. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

The dog was reported to be okay, according to RMG News.

Authorities believe the sedan’s driver was under the influence.

