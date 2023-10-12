Sheriff Ken Mascara has said David Wallace was shot inside his St. Lucie County apartment

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Sheriff Ken Mascara is expected Thursday to announce an update in the September homicide of 33-year-old David Christian Wallace.

Investigators shortly after 9 a.m. Sept. 21, went to an apartment in the 3300 block of South Seventh Street. Sheriff Ken Mascara has said Wallace lived alone and had been shot inside his apartment.

“Mr. Wallace was an employer who was conversing with his employee the night previously,” Mascara said. “He asked his employee to come pick him up for work at 6 a.m.”

Mascara said the employee arrived, and Wallace didn’t answer the door.

“The employee went and found a third party to open the door and they both found him deceased in the apartment,” Mascara said.

Mascara said Wallace did tile work throughout the county, and had a couple of employees.

