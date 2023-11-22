Sheriff: Kentucky murder suspect slips ankle monitor and flees home incarceration

A murder suspect on home incarceration in Somerset disappeared early Wednesday after removing the ankle monitor meant to track his location, Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said in a news release.

Samuel L. Baker, 24, was scheduled to stand trial Dec. 4 in Pulaski Circuit Court before Judge Teresa Whitaker on charges of murder, first-degree burglary, persistent felony offender and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Baker is believed to have a gun with him and should be considered armed and dangerous, Jones said. He is believed to be with Adriana Brown, 28, in a 2016 black Dodge Grand Caravan, the sheriff added.

Anyone with information about Baker should call the sheriff’s tip line at 606-679-8477.

Samuel L. Baker

Baker was charged with the 2021 shooting death of Robert Claunch, 62, of Pulaski County.

Baker originally was jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond. In August, after several trial delays, Whitaker agreed to reduce his bond to $25,000 in cash or $50,000 in property, on the condition that Baker agree to home incarceration with an ankle monitor, to not have a firearm and to not use alcohol or illegal drugs.

Court records indicate Baker’s bond was posted Aug. 21.

In her 10-page order authorizing the bond reduction, Whitaker acknowledged that Baker faced the possibility of life without parole if convicted at trial.

Also, the judge wrote in her order, Baker has failed to follow instructions in the past.

In 2018, after Baker was given the opportunity to avoid time in prison by accepting a pretrial diversion for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, he was arrested and charged with drug possession again and with driving under the influence as well, she wrote.

After the shooting in the current case, in 2021, Baker led Casey County police on a high-speed car chase and then, after he crashed his vehicle, on a foot chase, the judge wrote. This led to a number of charges related to resisting arrest.