Sheriff on kidnapping arrest: 'This is not even close to being over'

Jul. 6—While the prime suspect in the kidnapping case of a 75-year-old Anniston woman remains in police custody in Madison County, Ky., there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

Investigators were on their way to Kentucky on Wednesday in hope of interviewing the suspect, Tony Lamar White, 47, of Anniston, and beginning the extradition process, according to Wade.

"There's a lot of work to be done. This isn't over," Wade said.

The first step was finding the woman, then White.

While many might believe that's the end of it, Wade said there is a lot more work involved and urged the public to be patient.

"We're going to do our best to build as good of a case as we can possibly build to make sure this man never gets to sit free in free society again," Wade said.

An investigation led to White being the suspect. He allegedly followed the woman to two separate stores and then to her home in Choccolocco before attacking her and taking her to his home.

She was found six hours later bound in a closet with duct-tape over her mouth, Wade said.

Through the course of their investigation, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would broaden its network to bring in state and federal agencies to assist. It was through those means that White was captured.

"Working with the Marshals and the FBI and our local partners here, we had information on where he was, and when that highway patrolman conducted the traffic stop, he knew who he was pulling over," Wade said.

Wade said the traffic stop was not "at random," or for some other violation. "It was great law enforcement work from the federal, state, and local level," Wade added.

Investigators were able to follow the movements of White to several places, including Cincinnati, Ohio, and northern Kentucky, the sheriff said. At one point law enforcement officials almost had White in custody about an hour before his eventual capture, but he was able to get away.

CCSO notified Kentucky State Police of White's status and that he might be in the Richmond, Ky. area, according to Public Affairs Officer and Trooper Justin Kearney.

"The sheriff advised that a fugitive could be passing through our post district on I-75," Kearney said.

Troopers responded to the area where they were able to locate the vehicle near the mile marker 83 on Interstate 75, in Richmond, according to Kearney. White was stopped and arrested "without incident," and is being detained in Madison County Detention Center, Kearney said.

White has been charged with "fugitive from another state," and will remain in the Madison County facility until his extradition.

The woman was the first phone call Wade made once he learned of White's apprehension. But even before White's capture, Wade remained in contact with the woman and her family, keeping them in the loop and giving them as many details about White's capture as he could.

"They knew that we were honing in and getting close," Wade said. "They're the victims. They're the ones we were making sure we took care of. If it were me that had happened to or my mother, I'd want to be kept informed."

Wade said he believed that the attack was not White's first crime. The sheriff said White might be responsible for two other attacks also happening in July of 2012 and 2013.

In July 2012, a black male followed an elderly woman home from a dollar general in rural Calhoun County, "drug her inside the house and he raped her," Wade said.

Then in July 2013, a similar attack occured when a black male followed an elderly woman home in Munford, and sexually assaulted her in her home, the sheriff said. Those two crimes were confirmed through DNA to be the same perpetrator.

Wade said the cases stayed with him over the past decade because he was not able to solve them.

"It's haunted us," Wade said.

Now, with this weekend's attack, Wade said he believes the same person attacked the woman as the 2012 and 2013 attacks. Wade said he had a feeling before even arriving on the scene that this case was linked.

"It hasn't been confirmed yet, it will probably be a couple of weeks before it is confirmed," Wade said. "We're going to know. DNA-wise, we're going to know. And if not, then we got another guy that did this exact same thing."

Wade again praised the police work of all law enforcement involved, calling it "good ol' fashioned police work."

"I'm really proud to be a part of it. To be a part of what all that took place to make all this come, to bring him to justice and get this dangerous man off the street," Wade said.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at amorrison@annistonstar.com. On Twitter @AshMorrison1105.