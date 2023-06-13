Sheriff: Knife-wielding assault suspect found hiding at Flagler County high school

A Palm Coast man who had hoped to get a ride to a gaming store ended up going to jail instead, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 19-year-old James Colasanti became angry Monday when the victims in this case refused to give him that ride to the store.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victims said Colasanti grabbed two pocket knives from his bedroom and threatened them, holding a knife in each hand.

One of the victims was able to disarm Colasanti and asked him to leave. That’s when deputies say Colasanti ran into the kitchen and threw another seven-inch-long kitchen knife at the victim before running out the front door.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim followed Colasanti and was able to see him jump the fence onto the grounds of Flagler Palm Coast High School before hiding among a group of storage containers there.

Deputies responded to the scene and quickly found Colasanti hiding in one of the containers, still in possession of two pocket knives.

Colasanti was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing on school grounds. He was booked into the Flagler County jail where he remains on a total of $20,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Summer School was in session at FPCHS and was briefly placed on lockdown during Colasanti’s arrest, but no students were ever in danger.

“He ruined his future over video games,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement announcing the arrest. “Luckily no one was hurt, and our deputies arrested him quickly - before he could try to hurt anyone else.”

