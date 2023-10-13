Sheriff: Largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County nets 5 pounds, 1 million lethal doses

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office seized a little over 5 pounds of fentanyl after the execution of three Oct. 11 arrest warrants, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is the lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 5 pounds is around 1.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

It is the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County, according to the news release, the result of a monthslong investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the county.

Along with fentanyl, the sheriff's office also seized nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 2,500 pills, 31 grams of cocaine, 88 dosage units of suboxone, a handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

Shabazz Tucker, 29, Sequoyah Burt, 24, Sophia Ridener, 37, Terry Graham Jr. and Keiana Webber were arrested after search warrants were executed at 60 Eastview Circle, 1680 Hendersonville Road, and at 311 Sardis Road in Buncombe County. There were 59 total criminal charges filed in the operation.

Bond for Tucker and Ridener is set at $250,000, while bond for Burt is at $100,000.

Tucker is due in court on Oct. 30. Ridener is due in court Nov. 2.

“Thank you to all the large enforcement agencies that provided assistance with this investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and our IGRANT unit will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,“ said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller in the news release.

The investigation was led by the Sherriff's Office's Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from Haywood County Sherriff's Office Narcotics Unit, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina Probation and Parole, Asheville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and numerous other divisions and units from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history, 5 arrested