Sheriff lays into 'way out of control' Florida father and son who police say shot 7 times at an innocent woman after they got a Ring doorbell alert: 'What kind of craziness is that?'

A Florida dad and his teen son are facing attempted murder charges for opening fire on an innocent woman, cops said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the incident "among the craziest stuff I've seen in a while."

The dad and son fired at the woman because they believed she was a non-existent burglar, police said.

A Florida father and his teenage son are facing attempted murder charges after police say the "way out of control" pair shot at an innocent woman seven times while they "searched people out to shoot them."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the Saturday morning incident "really, really stupid" and "among the craziest stuff I've seen in a while" as he lashed out at the dad and his son for the crime.

"What I am about to tell you, you just absolutely cannot believe," Judd told reporters during a press briefing on Monday as he detailed the bizarre incident.

Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son wielding .45 caliber guns opened fire on a woman sitting in her car about 255 feet away from the Colonacosta's Winter Haven apartment after they were alerted through their Ring camera doorbell that someone was at the front door, Judd said.

The chaos unfolded around 7 a.m. Saturday when a "Good Samaritan" neighbor dropped off a package of medication at the Colonacosta's front door after it was accidentally delivered to him and went home, the sheriff said.

"So what do they do? They think they're being broken into," Judd said of the father and son. "Are you kidding me?"

That's when police say an armed Colonacosta and his son went outside looking for someone they thought was trying to break into their apartment.

Suddenly, a woman playing on her cell phone as she sat in her car "minding her own business" looked up and saw Colonacosta "standing at the back of her vehicle with a gun pointed at her screaming for her to get out of the car," said Judd.

The woman, believing she was about to be carjacked, then frantically backed up her vehicle, causing her to crash into the car behind her, according to the sheriff.

Colonacosta's son heard the "commotion" and thought "our victim is trying to back into him" so he began shooting and then his dad also opened fire, Judd said.

"The two of them shot at an innocent lady sitting in her car where she had the right to be looking at her cell phone," said Judd who explained that though they fired seven times, the woman managed to speed off uninjured and call the police.

The woman "was in fear for her life," according to a police report obtained by Insider.

Judd said the woman was "close to death" as he noted that one of the bullets tore through a baby's car seat in the back of the car and got lodged in the driver's seat.

"Here you've got these two guys who are way out of line, way out of control, they don't understand the Florida law," railed Judd.

Judd continued, "In Florida, we have a wonderful Castle Doctrine law. We have a wonderful Stand Your Ground law. That doesn't mean you can go search people out and shoot them. That's what they did. They searched people out to shoot them."

The sheriff said that the father and son did not have a prior criminal record.

"Our goal is for them to go to prison," said Judd. "You don't shoot at people. You don't leave the security of your home and chase people down. That is not appropriate. What kind of craziness is that?"

In addition to charges of attempted felony murder, Colonacosta and his son are now facing a slew of charges including, possession of firearms by a minor under 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and culpable negligence, records show.

It was not immediately clear whether the father and his son had retained an attorney.

