🌱 Sheriff Lombardo Seeks GOP Gov. Nom. + Apt Asbestos Violations

Warm with sunny intervals. High: 80 Low: 56.

On Monday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo filed the paperwork to seek nomination as a Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate. Prior to becoming Sheriff in 2015, Lombardo served two elected terms leading the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lombardo told reporters he is entering the crowded GOP race because "Nevada's in need of change." If nominated, he will run against Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak in November. (Las Vegas Sun) A Las Vegas apartment manager from California pleaded guilty to asbestos-related violations yesterday in the U.S. District Court of Nevada. Bobby Babak Khalili, 46, was indicted by two grand juries in September 2019 and in July 2021 for separate violations of the Clean Air Act at two complexes managed by his company, Las Vegas Apartments LLC. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Khalili was aware of asbestos-containing materials at both buildings during the renovations he oversaw and "knowingly hired untrained individuals to tear out those materials" without following Clean Air Act standards. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said Khalili's actions "placed workers and community members in harm's way." (Fox 5 Las Vegas) A Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed a man while engaged in sexual activities "as revenge" for the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by U.S. Troops. Nika Nikoubin, 21, and a man she met on a dating app reportedly rented a room at Sunset Station in Henderson on Mar. 5. Police reports indicate that Nikoubin blindfolded the man, turned off the lights, and stabbed him twice in the neck while the two were having sex. Nikoubin has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a business, and is scheduled to appear in court next week. (Las Vegas Patch)

Take And Make Craft Bag At Rainbow Library (10:00 AM)

Fabric And Fiber Arts Circle At Summerlin Library (10:30 AM)

Toddler Storytime At Sahara West Library (10:30 AM)

Free COVID-19 Testing At Centennial Hills Library (2:00 PM)

Kids Cafe: Free Meals For Kids And Teens At Sunrise Library (2:00 PM)

Homework Help Center At West Las Vegas Library (4:00 PM)

Pearl Jam is coming to Las Vegas. The band's North American "Gigaton" Tour is now back on track, and they will take the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, May 20 . (News3LV)

Looking for a new job? Check out the latest Las Vegas area job openings and see who's hiring . (Las Vegas Patch)

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Women's History Month, and more in Vegas! Here's the community calendar for the week ahead from KTNV. (KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas)

