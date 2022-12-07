Sheriff Lopez, deputies search woods for suspect in Osceola County

Sheriff’s investigators say a man wanted for aggravated battery could be hiding out near a neighborhood in southern Osceola County.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with his deputies, searched a wooded area overnight and throughout the early morning of Wednesday for the suspect.

OCSO didn’t provide details about the man’s alleged crime, but identified him as 32-year-old Cory Philippe.

Deputies have been checking vacant homes in Yeehaw Junction for Philippe.

They’ve been concentrating on an area about a half mile east of Highway 60 and Sunshine Avenue.

As of late Wednesday morning, Philippe remained on the run and investigators said he could be armed.

