Sheriff Lutz: 'It was a targeted, calculated act'

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville man has been charged with aggravated murder from an incident in June.

Muskingum County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant on Monday, at 809 Ohio St., where 34-year-old Cody Lee Moody was taken into custody. He was interviewed and booked into the county jail.

Charges were filed against Moody Tuesday in Muskingum County Court by Prosecutor Ron Welch's Office. Moody was charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, and remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

"This was not a random act. It was a targeted, calculated act," Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said.

Lutz said his office responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. June 22, at 2295 Culbertson Road in reference to the resident hearing gunshots. Once on the scene, the resident and responding deputies discovered a decreased white male inside the trailer who had been shot. He was identified as Timothy Norris, and the resident confirmed Norris did live at the address with the resident.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to process the crime scene. Their agents and deputies discovered several pieces of evidence at the scene and found evidence of where a shot had been fired from outside the trailer towards the victim.

Lutz noted a handgun was used in the incident. He also acknowledged his deputies responded to an incident at the same address in August 2022, where Jordan Rivera was found deceased due to an overdose but had no further comment.

Lutz said the investigation remains ongoing.

