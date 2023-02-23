Judge rules to suspend Sheriff Lyde

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde is seen Thursday during court proceedings at the Montague County Courthouse.

MONTAGUE COUNTY - A judge ruled to suspend Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde Thursday.

The judge did not designate an interim sheriff. Lyde’s suspension will not take effect until the judge appoints an interim sheriff and that person posts a bond.

Lyde briefly testified in his suspension hearing Thursday, and then both sides rested at the Montague County Courthouse.

Ninety-seventh District Attorney Casey Hall said she was pleased with the result of the hearing.

“I think it’s in the best interests of the county,” Hall said.

About 4 p.m., Senior Justice Lee Gabriel retired to judge’s chambers and emerged close to 5 p.m. to deliver her ruling.Some testimony involved two women who are administrative staff members. One of them has accused the sheriff of sexually harassing her verbally and assaulting her by slapping her on the buttocks.

The woman who is not accusing Lyde of sexual harassment described a Sheriff’s Office where some women jumped or sat on Lyde’s lap, as well as exposed their naked chests.

It is all joking around, she testified.

But the sheriff never approaches women for a hug or to get in his lap, the woman testified.

“So you pick and choose which ones can jump in your lap?” petitioner Frank Douthitt asked Lyde.

“I don’t pick and choose,” Lyde said. ”They do.”

Other testimony described completely unwelcome remarks, such as how a shoulder holster made a woman’s figure look.

Two male deputies said they feared retaliation or getting fired if they spoke up about what they saw as wrongdoing.

Lyde is accused in criminal court if sexually harassing three female staff members. Lyde was the final witness.

He testified that he couldn’t answer yes or no as to whether allowing female employees to sit in his lap was appropriate.

“I swore to tell the truth, and the whole truth,” the sheriff said in response to Douthitt’s question.

“I try to provide an environment where people can be themselves,” Lyde said.

He was questioned by Douthitt for about five minutes.

Thursday morning, Gabriel denied a defense motion to disqualify Hall from the petition to remove Lyde from elected office.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Sheriff Lyde hearing underway in Montague County