Sheriff Lyde puts on leave staff involved in legal proceedings against him

A sheriff embroiled in legal troubles is putting on leave staff members who are involved in proceedings against him, according to a notification letter obtained Thursday by the Times Record News.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde sits and waits during proceedings at the courthouse in Henrietta.

By early afternoon, three employees had been notified Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde was placing them on paid administrative leave, but not all of the notifications had been delivered, sheriff's Capt. Randy J. Hanson said in an interview Thursday. So the total figure was not yet available.

Placing them on leave is an attempt to comply with a temporary restraining order for the sheriff regarding his staff and meet his bond conditions for criminal charges while allowing him to perform his official duties, according to the letter with Monday's date.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said Lyde placing the employees on leave was very concerning.

"It will be addressed," Campbell said Thursday afternoon. "The safety of our deputies and our citizens is of utmost concern."

Lyde is accused of sexually harassing three women on his staff, as well as assaulting one of them by slapping her on the buttocks. He faces four recent charges of official oppression in connection with those allegations.

A temporary restraining order was granted in civil court after a second petition to remove him from elected office was filed Jan. 3. It lays out prohibitions regarding treatment of his staff members.

Hanson said the Sheriff's Office will be able to carry out its business and take care of jail inmates while having some workers on leave.

"The primary concern was the function of the sheriff's office and the fulfillment of the duties of the sheriff and the sheriff's office," Hanson said.

The sheriff consulted with an attorney from the Texas Municipal Police Association and does not view putting the workers on leave as violating his bond conditions or the restraining order, according to Hanson.

Being put on paid administrative leave in these conditions will not adversely impact the license of a sworn peace officer nor should it be considered a disciplinary action, according to the letter.

How long will these staff members be on leave?

"That is going to have a great deal to do with the legal proceedings — the TRO, the bond conditions, et cetera," Hanson said.

In addition, their leave is ongoing until Lyde changes or rescinds it, according to the letter.

A judge's temporary restraining order in effect through Jan. 31 prohibits Lyde from firing, demoting, altering his staff members' pay, doing anything to impact their law-enforcement credentials or retaliating against them, court records show.

Ninety-seventh District Judge Jack McGaughey granted the order at the request of a private attorney and two officials who submitted a petition in civil court to remove the sheriff from elected office.

A suspension hearing for Lyde was delayed Tuesday because his attorney, Randall D. Moore, filed a motion that day to remove McGaughey as judge in the civil case.

The motion must be dealt with before a hearing can take place for a judge to consider suspending the sheriff, appointing an interim sheriff and making the restraining order an injunction to last until the petition-for-removal case is concluded.

Bond conditions for the recent official oppression charges against Lyde bar him from having contact with the three women accusing him, including being around their workplace.

Lyde faces another two charges of official oppression in connection with allegedly holding a man and woman in jail in July 2021 without a finding of probable cause from a magistrate.

The sheriff's defense attorney, Moore of Fort Worth, contends the latest official oppression allegations are politically motivated. Lyde has maintained his innocence of the 2021 charges.

Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Lyde was free Thursday on $15,000 in bonds for the recent charges, according to online jail records.

