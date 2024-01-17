Sheriff: Man with 17 previous felony convictions tries to grab deputy’s gun during traffic stop

A man accused of battery on a law enforcement officer is behind bars in Marion County.

Sheriff’s investigators said it all began Sunday night after a deputy stopped Michael Summers for having only one working headlight.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Summers, 53, told the deputy he didn’t have a driver’s license on him and then ran off from the traffic stop location at the 3900 block of SE 17th Court in Ocala.

READ: Hulk Hogan helps rescue 17-year-old whose vehicle flipped on highway

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy ran after Summers and used an electronic disabling device to stop him, but Summers physically resisted.

MCSO said Summers tried to reach for the deputy’s holster to grab his weapon, and while unsuccessful, was able to hit the deputy on the face and head several times.

Investigators said Summers was able to run off again but they later came across his sunglasses case that contained methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

READ: Florida shares new rendering of Trenton Duckett 18 years after his disappearance

Despite deputies’ extensive search Sunday night, they did not locate Summers.

But on Tuesday night, deputies arrested him near SE 52nd Court in Ocala and took him to jail.

Summers is facing multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

READ: Ronald Powell, former Saints, Florida Gators linebacker, dead at 32

Sheriff’s officials said Summers is a habitual offender who has been convicted of 17 felony offenses in Marion County and booked into the Marion County jail a total of 16 times.

They added that most recently, Summers was released from state prison in August 2023.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.