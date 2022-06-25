Sheriff: Man accused in brother's killing found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

The 70-year-old man police were searching for in connection to the killing of his brother has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, officers with the Deer Park Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7800 block of Monterey Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Officials later identified the man who was fatally shot as 66-year-old Mark Mueller, a resident of the city.

Police named his brother, Michael J. Mueller, 70, as the suspect in the shooting. Officials began searching for him and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, police said Michael Mueller was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: 70-year-old man accused in brother's killing found dead