Sheriff: Man arrested in Anderson Twp. shooting at Joe Mixon's home

A man wanted in connection with a March 6 shooting that injured a teen near the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon turned himself in Monday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Lamonte Brewer is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. He is accused of firing the shots that struck a 16-year-old boy in the foot.

Shalonda Mixon, Joe Mixon's sister, who's in a romantic relationship with Brewer, was arrested March 16 on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Investigators say she picked up shell casings at the scene.

