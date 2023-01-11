Sheriff: Man arrested after firing shots at house in Palm Coast

Police Lights

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he fired gunshots at a home in Palm Coast and threatened to shoot people, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Perry, of Palm Coast, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting into a dwelling/vehicle/building. Perry was being held on $550,000 bail at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

No one was injured, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired at a home on Farnum Lane, according to a release. The caller said the shooter was a family member and fled in a Hyundai sedan, the release stated.

Within an hour, responding deputies and the sheriff’s office real-time crime center located the suspect’s vehicle in the city's L-section. Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested Perry, according to the release.

Deputies recovered from the vehicle Perry’s semi-automatic pistol, unfired ammunition, spent shell casings, and clothing worn during the shooting. Bullets and spent shell casings were also recovered from the scene of the shooting, the release stated.

Sheriff Rick Staly praised the quick arrest.

“Great work by our deputies and real-time crime center locating the suspect and bringing him into custody quickly without anyone getting hurt,” Staly stated in the release. “Anger and weapons do not mix. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident. The state attorney and the sheriff’s office have no tolerance for young people using guns illegally.”

A redacted charging affidavit provided more details about the incident.

A person in the house heard another say, “Jacob has a gun and he is outside,” the charging affidavit stated. The person then said he ran toward the front door and saw the front window had been shattered, the affidavit stated.

He said he saw Perry’s car traveling away from the house, but then Perry returned to the house and fired several gunshots, according to the affidavit. Several shots hit a Lincoln Navigator parked in the front driveway, the affidavit stated.

Another person said after Perry left, she went outside with her firearm and was standing behind the Navigator when Perry returned and fired at the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Another person said he was in the front yard playing football when Perry arrived; he said Perry threatened to shoot everybody and then broke the front window, the affidavit stated. Perry returned a short time later, pointed the gun at him and fired it at the house, the affidavit stated.

The release and the redacted affidavit did not provide a motive for the incident.

