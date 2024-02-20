Sheriff: Man arrested after Vigo County stabbing

Feb. 19—One man was arrested after a stabbing Sunday in Southern Vigo County.

Joseph E. Johnson, 41, of Terre Haute, was booked on felony charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.

Vigo County sheriff's deputies, and then detectives, responded about 4:50 p.m. Sunday to a reported stabbing at 5601 Winthrop Court, according to the sheriff's office.

They discovered a male victim already had been taken to a local hospital by a witness. The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds and has since been released from the hospital, police said.