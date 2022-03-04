Sheriff: Man charged in fatal shooting of roommate in Clermont County Thursday

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at a residence on Marathon-Edenton Road near Hunt Road in Wayne Township, investigators said.

Deputies said Dustin Carson, 46, was found unresponsive in the driveway.

Emergency personnel pronounced Carson deceased at the scene.

Investigators said Carson's roommate, Daniel Underwood, 50, was the one to call 911.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Underwood told detectives he and Carson got into a verbal dispute and confessed to shooting Carson.

Underwood is charged with aggravated murder. His arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 4.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in Clermont County shooting Thursday