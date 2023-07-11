Sheriff: Man charged after running over woman with pickup truck twice

Investigators in Rowan County arrested a man this past weekend after he allegedly ran over a woman with his pickup truck, and then ran over her again before driving away.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to Deal Road in Mooresville for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Medical crews and firefighters found the pedestrian and started attending to her.

Investigators were able to find a camera at a nearby business that had recorded the incident. Video footage shows a blue Dodge truck driving past the woman on Deal Road near Mayberry Lane. The truck then stops and backs up into the woman, knocking her down. The truck then ran over her, stopped, and pulled forward, running her over again.

According to the sheriff’s office, video footage shows a man getting out of the pickup truck before kneeling down next to the woman. He then walks back to the truck and drives away.

Deputies found the truck still in the area, and it was being driven by Leslie Joel Mills.

The sheriff’s office says Mills was taken into custody, and it appeared he was intoxicated.

Mills knew the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s being charged with driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital. She was reported to be in critical condition, but the sheriff’s office said she is expected to survive.

