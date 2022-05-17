Sheriff: Man dead after stabbing in Covington; Suspect in custody

A man is dead after a stabbing in Covington Monday evening.

According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies were called to respond to a domestic situation involving a stabbing in the 6000 block of Myers Road.

Duchak says the male victim suffered from at least one stab wound to the chest and was deceased.

Deputies located a male suspect upon arrival to the scene who is currently in custody, according to Duchak.

Duchak says detectives are working to get a search warrant to process the crime scene.

